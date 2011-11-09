CHAOS AT PENN STATE: Joe Paterno Goes Rogue, 'Distraught' Assistant Coach Says He Might Resign

Photo: OnwardState

University president Graham Spanier canceled Joe Paterno’s regularly scheduled press conference today after Paterno vowed to answer scandal questions. Now Joe Paterno’s son says he is trying to plan a rogue, off-campus presser so Paterno can address the scandal.

The New York Times reported that Paterno will not coach past this season. And that he could be gone in a matter or “days or weeks.”

Kim Jones of YES reported to WFAN radio host Mike Francesa that Joe Paterno had a team meeting yesterday, and he told his team that he didn’t know anything about Sandusky, and that the allegations came as a surprise to him. (via Jason McIntyre).

She says that assistant coach Mike McQueary — who testified that he witnessed Sandusky sexually assault a 10-year-old boy in 2002 — was “distraught” and told the team that he could be gone by Saturday’s game.

Jones also spoke to players who called Sandusky a “weird character” that they saw “regularly” at team facilities. As recently as last week.

As all of this in-fighting continues, 6ABC in Philadelphia reports that a ninth victim has come forward to investigators and accused Sandusky of sex abuse.

Joe’s son Scott Paterno says no one asked his father to step down yet.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.:

Luke Russert of MSNBC is reporting that congressman Patrick Meehan has asked secretary of education Arne Duncan to investigate whether or not PSU officials covered up the alleged crimes of Jerry Sandusky.

Meehan is a republican who represents a district in suburban Philadelphia.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.:

Jones reports on WFAN 660 in New York that there is a “power struggle” between Paterno, Spanier, and the board of trustrees.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:

Here’s Scott Paterno addressing the media in the driveway of his dad’s house. “Follow me on Twitter,” he says.



UPDATE 2:48 p.m.:

Penn State’s practices typically last until about 6 p.m., so we probably won’t hear anything on Paterno until then.

In addition, Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News reports that the first hearing in the Jerry Sandusky case has been moved to Decemeber. We don’t know why yet.

UPDATE 2:16 p.m.:

JoePa just left his house to go to practice. There’s some reports that students were chanting his name as he left. That’s one of the more underreported parts of this story — many (but not all) of the students themselves are standing behind their coach.

(via Connor Ward)

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.:

This is the scene outside Paterno’s house (via JoeMcIntyre5):

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.



We’re hearing conflicting reports on this rogue press conference. Pete Thamel of the NYT says he was told it isn’t happening. But a local reporter says it will happen in the next 24 hours.

Also, Joe Paterno’s son Jay says his father plans to coach this weekend against Nebraska.

There’s also this:



A ’75 alum just burned his diploma on the steps of Old Main. Not a good sign:

