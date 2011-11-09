Joe Paterno Was In Tears Tonight Talking To Students Out Of His Living Room Window

Photo: twitpic.com

In a remarkable scene, Joe Paterno addressed a mass of an estimated 750 students out of his living room window tonight.Ben Jones tweeted this photo along with, “Paterno holding a press conference out his window in tears. ‘No matter what happens to some people I’m proud of you'”



Here is what he said from his window (from the Daily Collegian).

“We’re always going to be Penn State, regardless of what happens to certain people. We’re Penn State. I’m proud of you.”

“I’ve always been proud of you. Cheer our football team on Saturday, alright? Beat Nebraska.”

He’s then moved to his front lawn.

Here’s what he said (via OnwardState):

“Joe on his front lawn: ‘I’m so happy to see you.'”

“Say a prayer for all of the victims and their families.” … “I thank the students for your support.”

“I live for this place. I live for people like you guys and girls.”

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a picture of the wild scene from Ben Jones again:

Photo: twitter.com

