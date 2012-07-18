Someone Is Flying Around An Ominous Banner Demanding Penn State Tear Down JoePa's Statue

Folks in State College, Pennsylvania were treated to the following banner flying over town Tuesday morning (via @collegiatestdms):



Photo: @collegiatestdms

It says, “Take the statue down or we will.” This is in reaction to an independent investigation that found Joe Paterno to be complicit in covering up Jerry Sandusky’s actions. Many feel the football program and in this particular case, its revered former coach in bronze form, should suffer the consequences.

Local police are aware of the banner and are investigating it, although its origin is unknown, according to The Patriot-News.

