JOE PATERNO: 'With The Benefit Of Hindsight, I Wish I Had Done More'

Here’s Joe Paterno’s statement on his retirement, from @MicheleSteele:
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2011 — I am absolutely devastated by
the developments in this case. I grieve for the children and their families,
and I pray for their comfort and relief.
I have come to work every day for the last 61 years with one clear goal in
mind: To serve the best interests of this university and the young men who have
been entrusted to my care. I have the same goal today.
That’s why I have decided to announce my retirement effective at the end of
this season. At this moment the Board of Trustees should not spend a single
minute discussing my status. They have far more important matters to address. I
want to make this as easy for them as I possibly can.
This is a tragedy. It is one of the great sorrows of my life. With the benefit
of hindsight, I wish I had done more.
My goals now are to keep my commitments to my players and staff and finish the
season with dignity and determination. And then I will spend the rest of my
life doing everything I can to help this University.
