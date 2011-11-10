JOE PATERNO: 'With The Benefit Of Hindsight, I Wish I Had Done More'

Here’s Joe Paterno’s statement on his retirement, from @MicheleSteele:



STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2011 — I am absolutely devastated by

the developments in this case. I grieve for the children and their families,

and I pray for their comfort and relief.

I have come to work every day for the last 61 years with one clear goal in

mind: To serve the best interests of this university and the young men who have

been entrusted to my care. I have the same goal today.

That’s why I have decided to announce my retirement effective at the end of

this season. At this moment the Board of Trustees should not spend a single

minute discussing my status. They have far more important matters to address. I

want to make this as easy for them as I possibly can.

This is a tragedy. It is one of the great sorrows of my life. With the benefit

of hindsight, I wish I had done more.

My goals now are to keep my commitments to my players and staff and finish the

season with dignity and determination. And then I will spend the rest of my

life doing everything I can to help this University.

