Joe Paterno Plans Retire After This Season, But Penn State Can Still Fire Him At Any Minute

Joe Paterno says he will retire as Penn State head coach after this season.The AP first reported that the legendary coach “has decided to retire.”



Just because he has “decided to retire” does not mean he will definitely last until the end of the season.

We haven’t heard a peep out of PSU about this. And the Patriot-News reports that this was JoePa’s decision alone and he hasn’t he spoken with the Board of Trustees yet.

Here’s what he said in a statement:

That’s why I have decided to announce my retirement effective at the end of

this season. At this moment the Board of Trustees should not spend a single

minute discussing my status.

He also vowed to finish the season with “dignity and determination.”



This might be some wishful thinking.

There are widespread reports of a power struggle between JoePa and university brass.

So who knows if PSU decided to let him ride out the year, or if he announced this on his own as a sort of power play.

Here’s his full statement:

I am absolutely devastated by the developments in this case. I grieve for the children and their families, and I pray for their comfort and relief.

I have come to work every day for the last 61 years with one clear goal in mind: To serve the best interests of this university and the young men who have been entrusted to my care. I have the same goal today.

That’s why I have decided to announce my retirement effective at the end of this season. At this moment the Board of Trustees should not spend a single minute discussing my status. They have far more important matters to address. I want to make this as easy for them as I possibly can. This is a tragedy. It is one of the great sorrows of my life. With the benefit of hindsight, I wish I had done more.

My goals now are to keep my commitments to my players and staff and finish the season with dignity and determination. And then I will spend the rest of my life doing everything I can to help this University.

