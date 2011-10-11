Joe Paterno Once Turned Down A Job Offer And A New Car From Al Davis

Photo: Richard Paul Kane / Shutterstock.com

As college and NFL teams paid tribute to the passing of NFL legendary owner Al Davis this past weekend, Penn State’s Joe Paterno addressed his relationship with his fellow Brooklyn native.During a post-game interview after Saturday’s defensive win over conference nemesis Iowa 13-3, Paterno reflected on the passing of Davis stating, “he was a tough guy. I am sorry to see him go.”



Most don’t realise, but when Davis became Oakland’s head coach in 1963, he offered Paterno an offensive coordinator position with a $18,000/year salary and a new car. “When Al got the job (in Oakland), he called me to be his offensive coordinator.” I told Al, ‘You know what? You and I would have trouble getting along,’ because I am smarter than you are.”

Joe Paterno, the great storyteller, is and always will be a classic. His Nittany Lions are an impressive 5-1 and are set to face Purdue next weekend for bowl eligibility.

Read more posts on TheMatadorSports »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.