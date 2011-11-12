In 1982, Paterno Spoke Affectionately About Sandusky And The Second Mile

Photo: AP

In 1982, Sports Illustrated wrote a column about Jerry Sandusky and the story behind The Second Mile Program.The piece talks about how Sandusky and his parents lived in a recreation centre with troubled kids when he was a child. It talks about Sandusky and his wife Dottie, and how they couldn’t have kids of their own, so they started adopting and acting as foster parents. But when they couldn’t take in anymore kids, Sandusky started The Second Mile as a group home for six troubled boys.



The column also quotes Joe Paterno and the concerns he had about Sandusky not being able to become a head coach because of his commitments to The Second Mile…

“Many people have talked to me about hiring him…but Jerry’s been reluctant to talk to them because of all the commitments he has in this area…I’m concerned about his future…I’m proud of everything that he and Dottie have done, and I certainly wouldn’t like to lose him, but I’d hate to see him lose his chance to be a head coach.”

The column mentions that Sandusky passed on opportunities to be a head coach at other schools, and even declined a chance to be an assistant coach with the Oakland Raiders or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of whom came calling.

