Across Penn State's Campus, People Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Joe Paterno

Leah Goldman
Joe paterno memorial

Photo: Getty Images

An entire community is mourning the loss of former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno.After six decades of coaching Penn State’s football team, Paterno’s reputation was tarnished by the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Still, students, State College community members, and sports fans everywhere are remembering Paterno for the football program he built up from nothing.

There will be a public viewing Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m., another on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m., and a private funeral Wednesday afternoon (via PennLive.com).

When news broke Paterno was gravely ill, students began clearing the area around his statue

After he died, a flag on campus flies at half mast

A halo has been painted over Paterno's head on a mural on campus

The Daily Collegian at PSU dedicate its front and back cover to Paterno

People set up a memorial area around Paterno's statue on campus

Mobs of people came out to show their respects

Penn State QB Matt McGloin spoke at a memorial service last night

The Beaver Stadium lights were turned on last night

But some people are still very angry with the Board of Trustees, and are even blaming JoePa's death on the committee

Take a look back at Paterno's career

The Legacy Of Joe Paterno >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.