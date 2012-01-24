Across Penn State's Campus, People Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Joe Paterno

Photo: Getty Images

An entire community is mourning the loss of former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno.After six decades of coaching Penn State’s football team, Paterno’s reputation was tarnished by the Jerry Sandusky scandal.



Still, students, State College community members, and sports fans everywhere are remembering Paterno for the football program he built up from nothing.

There will be a public viewing Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m., another on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m., and a private funeral Wednesday afternoon (via PennLive.com).

