Earlier, we asked if you thought this season should be Joe Paterno’s last after the huge scandal we’ve seen unravel the past few days. More than 1,000 readers responded and the results may surprise you.



While most people called for Paterno to step down or be fired, 25% of respondents don’t think he did anything wrong.

