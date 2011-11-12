Joe Paterno Is Looking To Hire A Big-Time Criminal defence Lawyer

Photo: OnwardState

Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has reached out to big-time criminal defence lawyer J. Sedgwick Sollers, NBC reports.Even though Paterno faces no charges right now, there’s two reason for doing this:



1. The investigation is still on-going. So this is a precautionary measure just in case authorities are able to build a case against JoePa.

2. He’s concerned about victims’ families filing civil lawsuits against him.

Civil action by the victims’ families against Penn State and the officials who failed to report the alleged abuses to the police seems likely at this point.

One of Pennsylvania’s biggest civil attorneys told the Patriot-News that PSU faces “substantial exposure” to lawsuits.

But Paterno hasn’t hired Sollers yet, NBC reports.

Bottom line: Paterno isn’t out of the water yet.

