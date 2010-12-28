T

he wife of Penn State coach Joe Paterno says that despite rumours, the 84-year-old coach was not in the hospital this week and has no plans to make the Outback Bowl his final game.



Sue Paterno told reporters during a Bowl Week photo-op that Jo Pa has not even discussed retiring, and rumours of his declining health are falls.

“It’s just lies,” she said. “I mean, he’s (supposedly) in the hospital when he’s sitting at the table for dinner. He wasn’t even near the hospital.”

Penn State plays Florida on January 1.

