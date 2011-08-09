Joe Paterno Fractured His Pelvis And Shoulder In A Blindside Hit At Practice Yesterday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

84-year-old Penn State coach Joe Paterno will keep coaching after an accidental collision at practice yesterday fractured his pelvis and shoulder.”I expect to be back at practice soon. I’m doing fine; tell everyone not to worry about me,” Paterno said in a statement. “I like the effort I have seen from the squad during our first few practices, but we have a long way to go to get ready for the schedule we have.”



Paterno was taking notes when he was blindsided by a player. Luckily, the player was the diminutive Devon Smith, a 5’7″, 157-pound junior, according to ESPN.

Joe Pa walked off on his own power, and was diagnosed after practice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.