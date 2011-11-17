Joe Paterno Sold His House To His Wife For $1 Plus 'Love And Affection' In July

This past July, Joe Paterno put his $600,000 home completely in his wife Suzanne’s name, for ‘$1 plus love and affection,’ according to the New York Times.



Was Paterno being cute? Or just protecting his assets?

One of Paterno’s lawyers said in an email to the NYT that it had nothing to do with the scandal and was part of an estate planning program.

But it’s hard to ignore the fact that Paterno and everyone else involved were questioned by the Grand Jury about the case this past summer, and perhaps this part of the plan was to protect JoePa’s assets.

