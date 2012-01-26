Thousands Of People Are Lining The Streets For Joe Paterno's Funeral Procession Right Now

More than 27,000 people went to pay their respects to Joe Paterno yesterday. And today even more people went to the public viewing, and now thousands are lining the streets in State College for Paterno’s funeral procession.



Students organised a “Guide Joe Home” human chain while Joe Paterno takes his last journey through Penn State’s campus. Everyone was asked to wear white.

You can watch the procession live here.

