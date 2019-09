After it was announced that Joe Paterno was fired, the students at Penn State went wild, and Paterno used his lawn for a press conference again.



Both Paterno and his wife looked shaken up, and Paterno told the students he loved them, and they should go home and get a good night sleep, and study.

