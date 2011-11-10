PENN STATE HAS FIRED JOE PATERNO

Photo: Richard Paul Kane / Shutterstock.com

Joe Paterno will not coach another game at Penn State, the board of trustees announced late Wednesday nightPaterno said earlier in the day that he planned to retire after this season. But the trustees apparently decided at a meeting tonight that we will not be allowed to see out the season.



President Graham Spanier’s firing was also announced.

BOT Vice President John Surma: “Joe Paterno is no longer the head football coach, effective immediately.”

Notable tidbit: They fired Paterno over the phone, not in person.

Mike McQueary, who witnessed an alleged incident of sexual assault by Jerry Sandusky in a PSU shower in 2002, has not been fired.

