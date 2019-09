Joe Paterno is near death, and students are coming together for him. Paterno’s statue on campus is surrounded by snow and studnets have come out to dig it out.



There were reports earlier that Paterno had already passed, but his family is denying this rumour.

Here’s what’s going on at Penn State’s campus (all photos via @saraganim):

