Joe Paterno Is Near Death

Photo: Richard Paul Kane / Shutterstock.com

Former Penn State coach Joe Paterno was taken off a respirator this morning and is near death, according to Michael Sistak of The Citizens’ Voice.He’s been battling lung cancer since Nov. 9, and friends and family are being summoned to his hospital bed to say their final goodbyes.



Here’s the statement that the Paterno family just released (via Jeff Skversky of ABC in Philadelphia):

“Over the past few days Joe Paterno has experience further health complications. His doctors have now characterised his status as serious. His family will have no comment on the situation and asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.