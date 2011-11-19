Joe Paterno Has Lung Cancer

Photo: Richard Paul Kane / Shutterstock.com

Joe Paterno’s son Scott says the ex-Penn State coach has a treatable form of lung cancer, the AP reports.Earlier this afternoon Paterno visited the campus infirmary and then the local hospital with an undisclosed illness.



He was also hospitalized during the PSU-Nebraska game last Saturday, Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News reports.

Scott says “doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery.”

