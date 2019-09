Surprise surprise. Fox News is the only “mainstream” US news outlet to be interested in the story of the $134.5 billion in (probably fake) bonds that were seized in Italy. Host Glenn Beck had us on to talk about the story, and they even got the first quote from the Treasury.



