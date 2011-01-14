Joe Nocera To NYT Op-Ed Page?

Joe Nocera may soon be joining Paul Krugman on the NYT op-ed pages, reports Jeff Bercovici at Forbes.
Business columnist Joe Nocera is set to move to the op-ed page, according to sources with knowledge of the situation….If it happens — I’m told it’s all but a done deal but not yet official — Nocera would be the paper’s first new permanent op-ed writer since Ross Douthat, a conservative who was only 29 at the time, replaced Bill Kristol in 2009.
