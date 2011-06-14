The Difference Between The Raj Case And Madoff's

Not long ago, I came into possession of the names of the investors in the now-defunct Galleon Group, the hedge fund firm that was run by Raj Rajaratnam, who last month was convicted of insider trading.



It’s a long and impressive list. Cornell, Colgate and Texas A&M each entrusted part of their endowments to Galleon. State pension funds in New Hampshire and Virginia invested with Rajaratnam. There were a handful of foundations, like the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and lots of family trusts. Private wealth managers, like Banque Privée Edmond de Rothschild, steered clients to Galleon. A.I.G., the insurance giant, and Yuengling, the beer company, were investors.

