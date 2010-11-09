Joe Morgan, Jon Miller Let Go From ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball Team

Jon Miller and Joe Morgan have been let go from ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball after 21 years as the network’s primary baseball announcing team.



Miller, who is also the primary play-by-play announcer for the San Francisco Giants, has been asked to stay on with ESPN Radio. Morgan’s contract with network was not renewed.

For several years, Morgan was the main target of the hilariously biting sports blog, “Fire Joe Morgan,” co-authored by writers from The Office.

The blog shut down in 2008, but it looks like they finally got their wish.

