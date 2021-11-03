Fox is bringing back one of its wildest reality dating shows next year with a twist. Here’s the first trailer for the ‘Joe Millionaire’ reboot

- A “Joe Millionaire” revival is coming to Fox in January 2022. The first trailer dropped Wednesday.
- The original dating competition series aired on Fox in 2003.
- This time around there will be two bachelors. One is worth $US10 ($AU13) million. The other? Nothing.
“Joe Millionaire” is returning to Fox with a twist in 2022.
Wednesday, Fox released a trailer for “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” its upcoming revival of the 2003 reality dating series.
The original 2003 series featured a bachelor, Evan Marriott, who claimed to be worth $US50 ($AU67) million.
The twist? Marriot wasn’t really wealthy. He was a construction worker.
This time around, the reality competition will feature two single men. One of them will be a millionaire, while the other is just an “average Joe.” It will be up to the 20 women competing for love to decide which Joe is worth $US10 ($AU13) million.
“I’ve long admired ‘Joe Millionaire’ for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.” said president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, Rob Wade, in a press release.
“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” will debut on Fox in January 2022. The series will also be available to stream on Fox’s free streaming platform, Tubi.