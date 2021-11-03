Fox is bringing back one of its wildest reality dating shows next year with a twist. Here’s the first trailer for the ‘Joe Millionaire’ reboot

‘Joe Millionaire’ is returning to TV next year. Fox

A “Joe Millionaire” revival is coming to Fox in January 2022. The first trailer dropped Wednesday.

The original dating competition series aired on Fox in 2003.

This time around there will be two bachelors. One is worth $US10 ($AU13) million. The other? Nothing.

“Joe Millionaire” is returning to Fox with a twist in 2022.

Wednesday, Fox released a trailer for “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,” its upcoming revival of the 2003 reality dating series.

The original 2003 series featured a bachelor, Evan Marriott, who claimed to be worth $US50 ($AU67) million.

The twist? Marriot wasn’t really wealthy. He was a construction worker.

This time around, the reality competition will feature two single men. One of them will be a millionaire, while the other is just an “average Joe.” It will be up to the 20 women competing for love to decide which Joe is worth $US10 ($AU13) million.

The two ‘Joe Millionaire’ contestants. Fox

“I’ve long admired ‘Joe Millionaire’ for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.” said president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, Rob Wade, in a press release.

“Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” will debut on Fox in January 2022. The series will also be available to stream on Fox’s free streaming platform, Tubi.