A Jets Running Back Is Not Happy That Rex Ryan Is Making Him Play defence

The Jets have a gaping hole on defence now that Darrelle Revis is out for the year.They’re trying to fill it with backup running back Joe McKnight, but he’s not exactly brimming with excitement at playing defence.



Here’s what he told ESPN’s Jane McManus yesterday:

I was drafted as a running back. The way I took it as I wasn’t good enough to play running back, that’s what I took it as. I don’t know if that’s the case or not.

McKnight was supposed to be the second coming of Reggie Bush when he first arrived at USC. But he didn’t live up to the hype at USC, and now he’s a third-stringer on the Jets.

He has just 14 yards on 3 carries this season, and 337 yards on 85 carries for his career. So even though he’s unhappy about it now, he probably has a better chance at lengthening his NFL career if he can thrive in the defensive secondary.

He had three interceptions in practice yesterday, so there’s hope.

