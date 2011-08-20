Steven Soderbergh Sure Is Getting A Lot Of Famous Stars To Play Strippers

Megan Angelo
Usually, stripper roles are the stuff of “I was on my way up, and I needed the money.”

But director Steven Soderbergh has a way with A-listers.

And he’s convincing them to play strippers in his new movie, “Magic Mike.”

The film is due out in 2012.

Jessica Biel just signed on to play one.

Channing Tatum won the lead, which makes sense, since the film will apparently be a semi-autobiographical take on his dancing days.

And Matthew McConaughey could not let this production go on without him. Insert missing shirt joke here.

