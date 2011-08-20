Steven Soderbergh Sure Is Getting A Lot Of Famous Stars To Play Strippers

Usually, stripper roles are the stuff of “I was on my way up, and I needed the money.”



But director Steven Soderbergh has a way with A-listers.

And he’s convincing them to play strippers in his new movie, “Magic Mike.”

The film is due out in 2012.

