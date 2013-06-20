West Virginia Senator Blasts The NRA In An Ad Premiered On 'Morning Joe'

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a lifetime NRA member, fired back at the association on Thursday in an ad debuted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”



The ad served as a response to the NRA’s attack ad on Manchin it debuted last week, blasting him for co-authoring a failed amendment that would have expanded background checks on gun purchases.

The ad in response from Manchin, who isn’t up for re-election until 2018, puts him in a rural setting and reassures West Virginia residents that “you know me.”

“I’m a lifetime NRA member, but I don’t walk in lockstep with the NRA’s Washington leadership, this administration, or any other special interest group,” Manchin says in the ad. “West Virginia — you know me. I haven’t changed. And you know I’ve always fought for our gun rights.”

Politico reported earlier this week, citing a Manchin aide, that the senator plans to at least match the NRA’s ad buy in West Virginia.

The ad comes amid signs of a renewed push from both the Senate and White House on reviving Manchin’s legislation. Earlier this week, Vice President Joe Biden warned members of Congress that they “will pay a price” for not backing a reform of certain gun laws.

Here’s Manchin’s ad:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.