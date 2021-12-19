Sen. Joe Manchin kills Biden’s social spending bill: ‘I can’t get there’

- Manchin said on Sunday he cannot support the centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda.
- “This is a no on this piece of this legislation,” he said.
- His opposition squashes the plan since all Senate Democrats must support it so it becomes law.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $US1.75 ($AU2) trillion social spending bill, stating his opposition to the sweeping legislation, a huge blow for the Democratic agenda in Washington, DC.
“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia I can’t vote for it,” he said in a “Fox News Sunday” interview. “I’ve tried everything humanly possible, I can’t get there.”
To overcome unanimous GOP opposition to the package, all 50 Senate Democrats need to coalesce behind the plan so it passes the 50-50 chamber. The conservative Democrat’s opposition effectively pulls the plug on the sprawling social and climate legislation.
Manchin has cited a range of reasons for Democrats to not forge ahead with their ambitious package since the summer, urging a “strategic pause” since August. But inflation is at the top of his list.
“We’ve done everything that we can to help people,” Manchin told Insider earlier this month, referring to $US5.4 ($AU8) trillion in emergency federal spending that Congress approved to combat the pandemic.
