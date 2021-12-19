Sen. Joe Manchin kills Biden’s social spending bill: ‘I can’t get there’

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Manchin said on Sunday he cannot support the centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda.

“This is a no on this piece of this legislation,” he said.

His opposition squashes the plan since all Senate Democrats must support it so it becomes law.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $US1.75 ($AU2) trillion social spending bill, stating his opposition to the sweeping legislation, a huge blow for the Democratic agenda in Washington, DC.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia I can’t vote for it,” he said in a “Fox News Sunday” interview. “I’ve tried everything humanly possible, I can’t get there.”

To overcome unanimous GOP opposition to the package, all 50 Senate Democrats need to coalesce behind the plan so it passes the 50-50 chamber. The conservative Democrat’s opposition effectively pulls the plug on the sprawling social and climate legislation.

Manchin has cited a range of reasons for Democrats to not forge ahead with their ambitious package since the summer, urging a “strategic pause” since August. But inflation is at the top of his list.

“We’ve done everything that we can to help people,” Manchin told Insider earlier this month, referring to $US5.4 ($AU8) trillion in emergency federal spending that Congress approved to combat the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story.