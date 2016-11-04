Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a fantastic response to the players-only meeting that the Cubs say helped them close out the World Series

The Chicago Cubs outlasted the Cleveland Indians in a classic Game 7 to win the World Series, thanks, in part, to a rain delay of all things.

The 17-minute delay between the ninth and tenth inning gave the Cubs time to hold a players-only meeting, fuelled by Jason Heyward, that the players said helped them regroup and rally in extra innings.

While the players spoke about how influential the meeting was and how it reminded them of their incredible journey, Cubs manager Joe Maddon had the best response to it.

Maddon didn’t know much about the meeting, saying during the rain delay, he saw them meeting, but he was just looking at the weather map. He added, in classic Joe Maddon fashion:

“Like I told you, I hate meetings. I’m not a meetings guy. I love when players have meetings, I hate when I do. So they had their meeting and the big part of it was, we don’t quit. We don’t quit.”

It worked out for everybody. The rain eventually ceded, the players rallied, and Maddon didn’t have to have a meeting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.