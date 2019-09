Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon went out to argue a close-call at first base and proceeded to throw the umpires out of the game.



Unfortunately, Maddon’s attempt at ejecting the umpires didn’t work, and the umpires stayed in to call the rest of the game. Check out Joe Maddon unload his pent up frustration for his team’s 1-8 start below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.