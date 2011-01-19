SHOCKER: Joe Lieberman Is Retiring

Another Democrat, well “Democrat”, is apparently bowing leaving the Senate.



Earlier we learned that ND Democrat Kent Conrad would retire in 2012.

Now apparently Joe Lieberman is about to announce his retirement, according to POLITICO.

Connecticut should be a hold for Democrats, but… it’s still resources they have to expend in a year when the map is incredibly ugly. ll the blue states on this map are states the Democrats need to defend (in this case, Connecticut is green because technically Lieberman is an independent).

Photo: Wikipedia

