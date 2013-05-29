The Only Republican With A Prayer Of Becoming The Next NYC Mayor Released His First Campaign Video

Now that former Congressman Anthony Weiner is running for Mayor of NYC, the race has the star power it needed to get interesting.



Part of that is because every New Yorker knows Weiner, and what a lot of other candidates in the race lack is name-recognition.

That means it’s time to turn up the dials and get out there in a big way, especially for the race’s only truly viable Republican candidate, Joe Lhota.

Lhota is the former head of the MTA and is known for having lead the city through Hurricane Sandy. He also spent a brief time at Goldman Sachs and worked in the Giuliani administration.

Lhota’s first campaign ad came out today, and it touts his humble, New York City roots. His father was a cop, he was the first person in his family to go to college, and he still lives in Brooklyn (a big plus for all those people that want to see an outer borough candidate).

Check out the video below:

