MTA Head Joe Lhota Officially Backed The Fare Hike That Will Hurt NYC's Tourists

On Monday, we reported the MTA was considering a plan to raise fares on New York City buses and subways.A hybrid based on four original proposals, it is designed to minimize impact on low-income and regular riders, and will make public transit more expensive for tourists and others who use it only occasionally.



Today, MTA head Joe Lhota officially endorsed the plan, saying:

When the four different options were announced, advocates and other members of the public began to engage in a public debate about whether the increase should be across-the-board among all fare types and whether the increase can be structured in such a way as to minimize the impact upon the MTA’s most economically disadvantaged customers.

At the public hearings, customers asked us to minimize increases to the passes and maintain some level of bonus. They did not want to see another double-digit percentage increase in the 30-day pass.

He called the hybrid plan “an effort to balance these sometimes competing objectives.” The fare hike, he said, is “essential” for the cash-strapped MTA.

The plan also calls for an increase on tolls on the Verrazano-Narrows, Robert F. Kennedy, Throgs Neck, and Henry Hudson bridges, as well as the Queens-Midtown and Hugh L. Carey tunnels.

According to Transportation Nation, the MTA board is expected to approve the fare hike next week. It would take effect in March.

