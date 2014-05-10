Michigan Football Player Still Getting Made Fun Of For Jadeveon Clowney Hit By His Mother

After Jadeveon Clowney was selected first overall by the Houston Texans in the draft, Michigan full back Joe Kerridge got a hilarious text from his mother. Kerridge’s mother was quick to remind her son about Clowney’s now famous hit, and poked fun at him for not blocking the #1 pick:
Even my mum doubts me about @clownejd sack… Thanks mum @nfl pic.twitter.com/Wj4FGRlIjD
— Joe Kerridge (@JKerridge36) May 9, 2014
Here’s the hit she’s talking about. Kerridge is the the second player from the left at the line of scrimmage:
After the snap Kerridge runs past Clowney to block a blitzing South Carolina cornerback off the edge. The same moment Kerridge reaches the blitzing cornerback, Clowney is smacking poor Smith:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.