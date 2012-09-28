The Most Awkward Moment In The History Of CNBC

There was definitely an awkward moment on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this morning during a segment with Lululemon’s CEO.



Co-host Joe Kernen told everyone about the time he made a mistake of wearing boxers under his Lululemon pants, which resulted in some “unsightly adjusting.”

Here’s Kernen:

“I wore my boxers with the pants and oh my god it was like the worst. I wasn’t in a place where I could take them off. And I mean there was a lot of unsightly adjusting and stuff. So you don’t wear anything? You wear Lululemon or you wear nothing at all? That’s what I’m saying. There’s no underwear with Lululemon, right?”

Now Kernen knows that you’re not supposed to wear boxers with running shorts if they have a built-in liner.

Check out the video clips below.



That’s not all. Kernen even got a special sign off for his “squawkward moment.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.