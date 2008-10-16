Joe Kernen Calls Byron Wien A Dinosaur

Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen may have touched a nerve with Byron Wien this morning when he referred to the chief investment strategist at Pequot Capital as a dinosaur. Although Kernan was making an irreverant joke, it might have stung because inside Pequot Wien is known as Byronosaurus Rex.



After Wien, who guest hosted the CNBC morning show today, disparaged Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s remarks decrying greed on Wall Street, Kernen pointed out that other legendary Wall Street men had also put down the Alaskan governor.

“Gutfreud was trashing Palin too. I don’t know what it is with these old dinosaurs from the Street,” Kernen said.

Wien cut him off. “Ooh. That’s actionable,” Wien said. Becky Quick could be heard saying “wow” over and over again in the background.

“Dinosaur doesn’t mean old,” Kernen backtracked. “It just means you’ve been around a long time.”

“No. It means you’re extinct,” Wien shot back.

It all seemed to be in good fun. Wien never lost his smile. But you have to wonder: did Joe know about Wien’s nickname?

Kernen certainly seems to be enjoying himself these days, and his audience is noticing.

“Joe was in my dream the other night,” an extraordinarily attractive young woman at a hedge fund told us this morning. “I feel like he’s coming into his own.”

Watch out Joe. She also says she’s had dreams about David Faber. (And, yes, we told her she might be watching too much CNBC.)

