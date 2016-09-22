People are going nuts over this 'Stranger Things' star finally meeting his 'Parks and Rec' twin

Ben Swartz/Twitter ‘Parks and Rec’ actor Ben Schwartz, left, with Joe Keery of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery and his doppelganger, “Parks and Recreation” actor Ben Schwartz, have been the subject of an internet meme for nearly two months.

Well, they just set the internet ablaze by actually meeting up in real life.

Here’s the back story: Fans of “Stranger Things” have been obsessed with the resemblance between Keery, who plays Steve on the Netflix series, and Schwartz, who played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”

Very quickly, someone came up with a story that the fictional character Steve is Jean-Ralphio’s dad (since “Stranger Things” is set in the 1980s) and the internet began passing it around.

Well, this week the two actors blew the collective mind of the internet when Schwartz posted a video of them together on Instagram.

“Dad and son meet because the internet,” Schwartz wrote on Tuesday.

The post accompanied a video of Keery appearing behind Schwartz — both wearing the same shirts. Ka-boom!



Schwartz posted a couple pictures on Twitter too. Thanks, internet!

The Upside Down Parent Trap. pic.twitter.com/EcVfdvOIzA

— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 20, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.