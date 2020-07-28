Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child together, a representative for Turner confirmed to Insider in a statement shared on Monday.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the couple welcomed a daughter named Willa.

A source also confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

The pair met in 2016 after exchanging messages on Instagram and revealed their engagement the following year.

In 2019, Turner and Jonas got married during two ceremonies: One in Las Vegas in May and another in France the following month.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a representative for Turner said in a statement shared with Insider.

On Monday, TMZ first reported that the two stars became parents to a baby girl named Willa, born in Los Angeles. A source confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” the source told Entertainment Tonight, according to the publication. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

The “Game of Thrones” actress and Jonas Brothers member started messaging on Instagram in 2016 after the singer slid into Turner’s DMs. They met up in the UK that year and Turner told Elle magazine that she was sceptical of meeting Jonas for the first time in case he turned out to be a catfish, so she brought some friends as backup.

The musician showed up to a “local s—ty bar” with a friend, and Turner said that she and Jonas “talked for hours,” eventually becoming “inseparable.”

Jonas also toldDr. Phil in 2019 that they “were all in” and “knew it was something unique.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met in 2016.

The couple’s engagement was revealed in October 2017. Two years later, they wed during two ceremonies.

The first ceremony was on May 1, 2019 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, which the Jonas Brothers performed at. It was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and the guests included celebrities who were also at the awards show, plus other members of the Jonas family. DJ Diplo live-streamed the event on Instagram.

In June, they tied the knot during a more formal wedding ceremony in France, a country that Jonas explained was “mutual ground” for them. They have remained tight-lipped about the event and have only shared one official photo with fans, which was taken by Corbin Gurkin and shows them walking down the aisle together after exchanging vows.

Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director, also shared one image of the bride in her lace dress and veil.

In the Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Amazon Prime Documentary, “Happiness Continues,” Jonas said that he wrote the band’s track “Hesitate” (from their “Happiness Begins” album) for Turner and considers it “my vows before I wrote my vows.”

“It’s my promise to Sophie,” the singer said, adding that performing the song takes him back to his wedding.

“For me, it takes me to a whole different universe,” he said. “I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Joe Jonas wrote a song for Sophie Turner called ‘Hesitate,’ which appears on the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album ‘Happiness Begins.’

Throughout their relationship, Turner and Jonas have spoken about how being together has helped them in different ways.

The “X-Men” star said that Jonas helped her sort through an “identity crisis” and overcome years of depression. Meanwhile, Jonas said that falling in love with Sophie Turner made him want to be a “better man” and “better brother.”

The couple also got matching tattoos together and costarred in the Jonas Brothers’ music videos for “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do.”

In February 2020, multiple publications (including Just Jared, “E! News,” and Us Weekly) reported that Turner and Jonas were expecting their first child together.

