The Celtics-Nets Brawl Overshadowed This Globetrotters-Style Crossover That Dropped Paul Pierce To His Knees

Joe Johnson crossed up Paul Pierce with one of the most masterful displays of dribbling skill you’ll see all year last night.



Since Rajon Rondo attacked Kris Humphries and got both of them ejected earlier in the game, Johnson’s crossover slipped through the cracks. But it’s here now.

Celtics announcer Tommy Heinsohn said, “That was like a cobra there, a mongoose. The flute player just teased him.”

Best crossover you’ll see outside an And-1 mixtape:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

