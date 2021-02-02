Joe Biden says his heart ‘still skips a beat’ looking at Jill. Photos show their love through the years.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden have been married for 44 years.
They talk about their love for each other in their memoirs, speeches, and interviews.
They still find small ways of surprising and showing their affection for each other.
Joe Biden’s brother introduced him to Jill Taylor Jacobs in 1975.
Both Joe and Jill had been married before. Joe’s wife and daughter died in a car crash in 1972, leaving him a widower with two sons, and Jill and her husband filed for divorce in her junior year of college.
After their first date, Jill called her mother and told her: “Mom, I finally met a gentleman.”
After leaving the White House, they attended a gala for Save the Children in October 2017.
The gala was held at the Museum of Natural History in New York City.
They spoke about supporting each other through their son Beau’s cancer diagnosis on the “Today” show in November 2017.
Beau Biden was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2013. He died in 2015.
When Joe launched his presidential campaign in May 2019, Jill joined him onstage for a kiss.
He held his 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Jill joined him at a town hall in New Hampshire in November 2019.
She took a break from teaching for the first time since 1981 to support his campaign.
Joe nibbled on his wife’s finger as she spoke to a crowd in Iowa in December 2019.
Jill was gesturing behind herself as she spoke, barely missing Joe’s face as he pretended to dodge. Joe then leaned forward while her arm was outstretched and bit down on the tip of her index finger. She appeared to laugh it off.
Jill later tweeted a video of the hosts of “The View” discussing the moment, where Meghan McCain said, “I thought it was silly, and they clearly still love each other and are playful,” and replied, “Guilty, we do still love each other!”
Jill fought off protesters who stormed the stage in March 2020, leading Joe to joke, “I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service.”
“Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what,” he said. “I thought I heard on the news on the way over that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us. I think that’s because they’re afraid Jill’s going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station.”
At the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August, Joe joined Jill in the high school classroom in Delaware where she used to teach English.
“Love makes us flexible and resilient,” she said in her speech broadcast from the classroom. “It allows us to become more than ourselves, together, and though it can’t protect us from the sorrows of life, it gives us refuge, a home. How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole: with love and understanding and with small acts of kindness.”
Joe pointed to Jill after accepting the nomination at the 2020 DNC.
“No man deserves one great love in his life. But I’ve known two,” he said in his acceptance speech. “After losing my first wife in a car accident, Jill came into my life and put our family back together. She’s an educator. A mom. A military mom. And an unstoppable force. If she puts her mind to it, just get out of the way.”
Jill helped Joe with his notes at a campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, in September 2020.
They took an Amtrak train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“I adore her,” Joe Biden said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” a month earlier, in August 2020. “I’m gonna sound so stupid — I was saying the other day, when she comes down the steps and I look at her, my heart still skips a beat.”
Jill Biden joined Joe onstage after his victory speech in November 2020.
As he has many times, he referred to himself as “Jill’s husband” in the speech.
At his inauguration, Jill put her hands on his shoulders after he was sworn in as the 46th president.
Jill also held the family Bible for the ceremony, as she did when he was sworn in as vice president.
Joe gave Jill a masked kiss on the forehead as they arrived at the White House.