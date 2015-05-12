Joe Hockey's Treasury department loves M&Ms

Alex Heber

In the weeks leading up to tonight’s federal budget, Joe Hockey’s Treasury department has been hoeing down on M&Ms.

In fact, they’ve nibbled their way through at least six kilos. That’s almost 30,000 calories if they were chomping through the choccie M&Ms.

