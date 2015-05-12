Joe Hockey's Treasury department loves M&Ms

In the weeks leading up to tonight’s federal budget, Joe Hockey’s Treasury department has been hoeing down on M&Ms.

In fact, they’ve nibbled their way through at least six kilos. That’s almost 30,000 calories if they were chomping through the choccie M&Ms.

Did you know that at least 6 kilos of M&Ms are consumed by staff in our Budget division in the wks leading up to #Budget2015? — Australian Treasury (@Treasury_AU) May 10, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.