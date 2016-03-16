Joe Hockey writes to the New York Times to defend cuts to CSIRO climate research

Treasurer Joe Hockey. Photo: Getty Images.

Former treasurer and now Australia’s ambassador to the US Joe Hockey has written a letter to The New York Times defending cuts to climate research at CSIRO.

Earlier this month the Times was critical of the CSIRO cuts, saying they could ­“obstruct Australia’s role in supporting the landmark climate agree­ment reached in Paris in ­December” and that the move reflected a “deplorable misunderstanding of the importance of basic research into what is arguably the greatest challenge facing the planet”.

In an editorial titled “Australia Turns Its Back on Climate Science”, the Times said: “To do this at the expense of research and monitoring — undermining the search for commercially viable solutions that CSIRO proposes to join — makes no sense.

“Long-term research on carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, and on changing ocean and weather processes, is essential to learn what lies ahead and how to prepare for it.”

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall announced last month that the agency would halve its commitment to climate change initiatives.

In his letter Hockey says Australia remains committed to climate science research, spending $83 million a year to do so, and that the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation is making a strong contribution to global action to address climate change.

“Csiro (sic) will continue to lead the way, spending about 83 million Australian dollars a year ($62 million U.S.) on research into climate change mitigation and adaptation,” he writes.

“Australia has also committed 23.9 million Australian dollars ($17.9 million) over six years to establish the Earth Systems and Climate Change Hub. The hub involves a multidisciplinary consortium led by Csiro and will improve our observations of past and current changes in climate, and lead to a better understanding of how the climate system might evolve in the future.”

He points out the continued funding for climate science under the National Environmental Science Program, a program created in his infamous 2014-2015 budget, and that the Australian Antarctic Division and the Bureau of Meteorology will continue to work in the areas being cut at CSIRO.

“Many of our world-leading universities and climate scientists receive government funding for their research. We are renowned in international climate change forums for contributing a uniquely southern hemisphere perspective,’’ Hockey writes.

The Times weren’t the only ones critical of the cuts – the local scientific community was also devastated by the prospect of a loss of direction and expertise in the field.

“I am stunned by reports that CSIRO management no longer thinks measuring and understanding climate change is important, innovative or impactful,” said Professor Penny Sackett, a former Australian Chief Scientist.

“The big question now, which underlies all climate adaptation work, is ‘How is the climate changing?’ That answer will once again be determined by those scientists who gather climate data and model it. How can it be that our largest national research organisation chooses not to engage, indeed not to lead, the effort in finding the answer to that question?” Read more on that here.

