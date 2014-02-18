Joe Hockey Will Discuss A $55 Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Plan At A Secret Roundtable On Friday

Treasurer Joe Hockey and Employment Minister Senator Eric Abetz have been critical of SPC Ardmona’s employment conditions. Photo Matt Roberts;Getty Images

Tony Abbott last month revealed he wants to be known as Australia’s “infrastructure prime minister”.

On Friday, he will take his first proper step towards that goal when his Treasurer Joe Hockey hosts a closed-door roundtable attended by some of the most powerful investors and business leaders in the world.

The roundtable – revealed this morning by The Australian – will begin to address Abbott’s goal as this year’s G20 host of finding ways to “improve the pace of infrastructure investment amid concerns about a worldwide deficit”.

Hockey will be joined as host by Wesfarmers chief executive and B20 Australia chairman Richard Goyder.

On the guest list is Telstra chief David Thodey, who is also chair of the B20 investment and infrastructure taskforce, ANZ chief Mike Smith, Reserve Bank director Catherine Tanna, Macquarie Group chief Nicholas Moore and B20 “Sherpa” Robert Milliner.

The international guest list includes investors from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek and Canadian pension funds, and leaders from international banks and construction firms, according to The Australian.

OECD estimates show that more than $55 trillion in infrastructure investment is needed by 2030 in order to support new projects in developing countries and rebuild existing infrastructure in developed countries.

