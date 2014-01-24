Joe Hockey Says Toyota Might Leave Australia After A 'War' With The Manufacturing Union

If Toyota leaves Australia, Joe Hockey says it will be the AMWU’s fault. Photo: Getty

Ever since Holden confirmed it was leaving Australia, a lot of eyes have been on Toyota — which is now the last of the three automakers building cars in the country.

This morning the treasurer Joe Hockey was speaking to ABC Radio. He said if the company does leave, it’ll probably be because of the manufacturing union.

“The union, the AMWU, is at war with Toyota,” he said.

“They are creating the conditions that make it extraordinarily difficult for Toyota to continue producing cars in Australia.”

But the AMWU said, according to a News Corp Australia report, that it was the Federal Government’s fault, because it had cut $500 million in assistance funding.

“We are not going to cop any amount of blame shifting by the federal government, for their failure to step up to the plate and support a key industry in the manufacturing sector,” national secretary Paul Bastian said according to the report.

