Joe Hockey Says His Favourite Band Is Nickelback, Twitter Users Respond

Shadow treasurer Joe Hockey has named Canadian rock band Nickelback as one of his favourites, to the surprise of some of his Twitter followers.
Australian Reddit users highlighted the Tweet, with one Redditor commenting: “Liking Nickleback is political suicide”.
Josh Withers of radio channel 4BC notes that this isn’t the first time the Federal Member for North Sydney has named Nickelback as one of his favourite bands.
Hockey outed himself as a Nickelback fan in May 2011 with the tweet: “Confession….I really like Nickelback.”
Here’s how Twitter users have responded today:
https://twitter.com/JoshuaWithers/statuses/352986869153267712
https://twitter.com/jimmyraynes/statuses/352948279039901700
https://twitter.com/mrgrumpystephen/statuses/352929109497753600
https://twitter.com/j_evns/statuses/352896031458983937
Just another reason not to vote LNP. Joe Hockey’s favorite band is Nickelback.
— Deb (@harrypusspuss) July 5, 2013
that said, let’s not jump to conclusions, as it’s possible that joe hockeys account was hacked, and he in fact does not like nickelback
— Crust Stores (@criffypls) July 5, 2013
Well, this explains a lot about #Hockeynomics, he thinks Nickelback are a good band: http://t.co/BsjIgGT0hM #auspol
— sortius (@sortius) July 5, 2013
Honestly, to my friends, Joe Hockey being a Nickelback fan is probably the strongest pro-Labor argument I’ll be able to make.
— Tim Tardashian (@burgotastic) July 4, 2013
