Joe Hockey Says His Favourite Band Is Nickelback, Twitter Users Respond

Business Insider

Shadow treasurer Joe Hockey has named Canadian rock band Nickelback as one of his favourites, to the surprise of some of his Twitter followers.

Australian Reddit users highlighted the Tweet, with one Redditor commenting: “Liking Nickleback is political suicide”.

Josh Withers of radio channel 4BC notes that this isn’t the first time the Federal Member for North Sydney has named Nickelback as one of his favourite bands.

Hockey outed himself as a Nickelback fan in May 2011 with the tweet: “Confession….I really like Nickelback.”

Here’s how Twitter users have responded today:

https://twitter.com/JoshuaWithers/statuses/352986869153267712

https://twitter.com/jimmyraynes/statuses/352948279039901700

https://twitter.com/mrgrumpystephen/statuses/352929109497753600

https://twitter.com/j_evns/statuses/352896031458983937

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.