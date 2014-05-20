Joe Hockey Really Is Suing Fairfax Newspapers For Defamation Over Its 'Treasurer For Sale' Stories

Photo: Getty / Graham Denholm

Federal Treasurer Joe Hockey has lodged defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media for its May 5 story about campaign fundraising, which claimed that donors bought access to the Member for North Sydney.

The story, titled “Treasurer for sale” appeared on the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, as well as online, and outlined how for membership fees of between $5500 and $22,000, Liberal Party donors had an escalating number of chances to meet with Mr Hockey, including boardroom gatherings.

Mr Hockey’s lawyers filed statements of claim in the Federal Court today. A spokesperson for the Treasurer declined to comment, referring Business Insider to an earlier statement that Mr Hockey’s “determination to seek to prosecute this matter should not be underestimated.”

When the story first appeared, the Treasurer called it “both offensive and repugnant”.

* Business Insider Australia is published by Allure Media, a subsidiary of Fairfax Media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.