Joe Hockey Met Jamie Dimon And Lloyd Blankfein While He Was In New York

Treasurer Joe Hockey caught up with JPMorgan mega boss Jamie Dimon while he was in New York, as well as Goldman Sachs chief exec Lloyd Blankfien.

Hockey was in the states for meetings with G20 finance ministers in Washington (great timing).

He had time to make a stop off in New York, where he also met Forbes founder Steve Forbes, according to the Australian Financial Review’s report.

There’s more here.

Now read: IT’S A DEAL: US Senate Leaders Announce Fiscal Agreement That Ted Cruz Won’t Block

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.