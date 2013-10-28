Joe Hockey Is Considering Handing Some Centrelink Responsibilities To Australia Post

Getty/ Ryan Pierse

The Coalition Government could slash jobs from some 441 Centrelink service centres across the country by transferring the agency’s front office responsibilities to Australia Post.

Joanna Heath of the AFR reports that Treasurer Joe Hockey is looking at moving Centrelink’s service delivery responsibilities to Australia Post to help cut costs and modernise services.

Australia Post has some 4429 stores across the country. The proposal could also include Medicare, and could see jobs cut from 441 of the Department of Human Services’ 598 centres, the AFR reports.

Centrelink, Medicare and “a handful of federal government agencies” jointly deliver about 10% of Australia’s GDP, but “the procedures and rules used for customer interaction remain mired in mid-20th century technology”, Hockey is quoted as saying.

The Department of Human Services has spent several years integrating and upgrading the IT infrastructure of its constituent agencies, Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support and the Department of Veteran Affairs, to support more online services.

