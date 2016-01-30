Joe Hockey has been sworn in as Australia's ambassador to the US by Barack Obama

Photo: Joe Hockey/Twitter.

Former treasurer Joe Hockey has been sworn in by president Barack Obama as Australia’s new ambassador to the US.

The official welcome on Thursday took place at at the the Oval Office in Washington, where Hockey presented his diplomatic credentials to Obama.

Hockey attended the meeting with his wife, Melissa Babbage, and three children, Adelaide, Xavier and Ignatius, joining representatives from 14 other countries, including New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

Hockey tweeted his meeting with Obama soon after:

Proud to present my credentials to President Obama this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6GiFYpZImY — Joe Hockey (@JoeHockey) January 28, 2016

Had a long chat with the President about the common interests Australia and the U.S. share. pic.twitter.com/blox5CDbWm — Joe Hockey (@JoeHockey) January 29, 2016

Hockey, who was treasurer under the Abbott administration, was ousted from his role in Malcolm Turnbull’s cabinet reshuffle following the political spill in September.

In December last year, minister for foreign affairs, Julie Bishop, confirmed that Hockey would take up a new position as Australia’s next ambassador to the US, replacing former Labor leader Kim Beazley, who had been in the role since 2010.

Hockey’s new posting will make him Australia’s 23rd ambassador to the US.

