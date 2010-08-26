"Android Tools Are Horrendous, OS Is Hideous," Says Facebook iPhone App Developer

Joe Hewitt, the outspoken developer responsible for Facebook’s iPhone app, has been shredding Android on Twitter, lately.



Last night he tweeted, “Android tools are horrendous, OS is hideous, but the absence of big brother telling me what to do gives it a slight edge.” Hewitt stopped working on the iPhone application because he is, “philosophically opposed to the existence of their review process.”

While he likes the openness of Android, he hates just about everything else about it.

Here’s some of his tweets:

“[Droid X is] not THAT good. Stick with your iPhone.”

“The more I work with Android the more it reminds me of Windows…as in, it’s really flexible, agnostic, and developer-friendly, but also really sloppily designed.”

“Android dev community needs a quirksmode.org-like site to chart the subtle differences between each device, so we needn’t buy every one.” (In English — Google still hasn’t provided a solution for the Android fragmentation problem.)

“After all those years of hype, AMOLED screens suck. What’s with the gradient banding?!”

“Once a day or so it hits me that I am writing Java, and I cry a little.” (Java is the Android programming language.)

Of course, Hewitt is prone to grousing. He’s not crazy about writing in the programming language Apple prefers, either. Basically, it looks like there’s no pleasing this guy.

